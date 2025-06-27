Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 4.56% to Rs 985.15 after the company announced that it has secured two major construction orders with a combined value of Rs 1,103.56 crore.

The first project, awarded by Whiteland Corporation, involves the construction of Urban Resort, comprising seven residential towers at Sector 103, Gurugram. The contract is valued at Rs 821 crore and is expected to be executed within 36 months.

The second order pertains to the civil structure and architectural finishing work for a project named The Beacon in Bengaluru. The contract is worth Rs 282.56 crore, with an execution timeline of 32 months.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that neither of the projects involves related-party transactions, and the promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no financial interest in the awarding entities.