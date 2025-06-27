Confidence Petroleum bags contract worth Rs 42-cr from PSUs

Confidence Petroleum India announced that it has received been awarded bottling assistance contracts aggregating to Rs 42.09 crore from prominent Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The company has received contracts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The contracts include assistance for bottling 3 lakh cylinders for BPCL at Kollam and 1.2 lakh cylinders for HPCL at Trivandrum, both with a contract duration of 10 years. Additionally, the company will assist in bottling 90,000 cylinders for IOCL at Murbad over a three-year term.

The company said that it has already participated in the tender issued by IOCL for Sarangpur and has been shortlisted for the same. The Letter of Intent (LOI) is expected to be issued shortly, confirming the allocation.