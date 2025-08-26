Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.89% slide in NIFTY and a 10.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.8, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24795.05. The Sensex is at 81031.75, down 0.74%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has gained around 2.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26306.9, down 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.26 lakh shares in last one month.