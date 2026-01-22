Jio Financial Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 261.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 8.6% rally in NIFTY and a 19.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 261.2, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25201.1. The Sensex is at 81970.15, up 0.07%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 12.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26963.5, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.01 lakh shares in last one month.