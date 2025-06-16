Jio Financial Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.3, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.3, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has added around 5.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26335.6, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.02 lakh shares in last one month.