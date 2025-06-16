Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 106.37, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.37, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.Punjab National Bank has added around 5.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55527.35, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 133.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 296.83 lakh shares in last one month.