State Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 792.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.84% rally in NIFTY and a 10.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 792.2, down 0.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 24933.35. The Sensex is at 81777.75, up 0.81%.State Bank of India has lost around 0.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55527.35, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.94 lakh shares in last one month.