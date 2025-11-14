Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Leasing Services further invests Rs 45 cr in JV Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Jio Leasing Services further invests Rs 45 cr in JV Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jio Financial Services announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jio Leasing Services (JLSL) has subscribed to and has been allotted 4,50,00,000, 8.1% Cumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (OCPS) of Rs.10/- each of Reliance International Leasing IFSC (RILIPL) (a 50:50 joint venture between JLSL and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries), for cash at par, aggregating Rs. 45 crore, on a rights issue basis. The aggregate investment made by JLSL in RILIPL till date is Rs. 166.55 crore. The investment is made to fund the business operations of RILIPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B. L. Kashyap and Sons tumbles after reporting Rs 9 cr net loss in Q2

GMDC slumps as Q2 revenue slides 11% YoY

KRBL rallies after Q2 PAT jumps 68% YoY to Rs 172 cr

Kirloskar Industries appoints director

Bondada Engineering secures solar project of Rs 465 cr

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story