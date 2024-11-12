Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 166.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.34% to Rs 251.47 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 166.33% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 251.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.251.47199.052.704.2715.4510.2410.593.7210.603.98

