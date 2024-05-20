Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.47% to Rs 981.16 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 8.99% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.47% to Rs 981.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 769.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.55% to Rs 123.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 3826.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3152.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News