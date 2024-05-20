Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 13.00 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 100.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 118.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 47.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0013.38 -3 47.0446.70 1 OPM %18.9212.48 -13.929.53 - PBDT-6.163.12 PL -28.776.09 PL PBT-7.202.01 PL -32.911.92 PL NP-15.14-100.47 85 -48.36-118.19 59

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

