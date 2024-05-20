Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 171.29 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 48.51% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 171.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.50% to Rs 58.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 630.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales171.29140.71 22 630.96513.08 23 OPM %12.8511.68 -12.3911.74 - PBDT26.1718.61 41 90.5469.40 30 PBT22.6315.04 50 77.0957.04 35 NP16.9911.44 49 58.1942.63 37

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

