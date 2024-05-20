Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 48.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.73% to Rs 171.29 crore

Net profit of Windlas Biotech rose 48.51% to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 171.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.50% to Rs 58.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.97% to Rs 630.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 513.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

