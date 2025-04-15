Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Cement gains as board to consider Rs 500-cr NCD issue

JK Cement gains as board to consider Rs 500-cr NCD issue

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Cement rallied 2.24% to Rs 5,063.90 after the company said that its board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) via the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The official announcement was made after market hours on 11 April 2025.

The fundraising proposal will be considered at the companys board meeting on 24 May 2025 and will be subject to shareholder approval at its upcoming 31st annual general meeting (AGM), if approved by the board.

At the same meeting, the board will also review and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025, which will be used for filings with stock exchanges.

Additionally, the board will consider recommending a final dividend on equity shares for FY 202425, subject to shareholder approval. The proposed issuance of Rs 500 crore in NCDs may be carried out in one or more tranches over a 12-month period from the date of the AGM.

JK Cements is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and cement-related products.

Also Read

Meta vs FTC: Zuckerberg defends acquisitions in high-stakes monopoly trial

Champions League 2025 Q/F: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time and streaming

China halts deliveries of Boeing jets as trade war with US escalates

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

This smallcap agricultural products stock has zoomed 49% in 1 month

The cement maker's consolidated net profit slipped 33.2% to Rs 189.62 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 283.81 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations marginally fell 0.2% to Rs 2,930.28 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 2,934.83 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Quality Power soars after bagging order for supplying reactors for power transmission

Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capacite Infraprojects gains after bagging order worth Rs 220-cr from Raymond's arm

Nifty above 23,300 level; metal shares shine

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story