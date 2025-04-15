Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

ICDS Ltd, SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2025.

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 64.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26141 shares in the past one month.

ICDS Ltd crashed 7.22% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9813 shares in the past one month.

SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd tumbled 6.53% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4865 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd fell 6.09% to Rs 5.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5736 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 123. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 907 shares in the past one month.

