Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dodla Dairy Ltd, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 April 2025.

Quess Corp Ltd tumbled 48.71% to Rs 310.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29315 shares in the past one month.

Dodla Dairy Ltd crashed 2.01% to Rs 1159.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2021 shares in the past one month.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd lost 1.98% to Rs 2219.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16626 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shed 1.92% to Rs 491.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd corrected 1.73% to Rs 556. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15151 shares in the past one month.

