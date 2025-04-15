Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power soars after bagging order for supplying reactors for power transmission

Quality Power soars after bagging order for supplying reactors for power transmission

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipments surged 6.67% to Rs 328 after the company said that it has secured a significant order for the supply of reactors for power transmission, specifically for Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) applications.

The project supports renewable energy integration into the grid, in line with Indias growing focus on a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure.

The value of the aforementioned contract is Rs 19.7 crore. The reactors have to be delivered within a period of 15-18 months.

Manu S. Achuthan, chief marketing officer, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, said: Ever since we concluded the IPO, Quality Power has been moving from strength to strength.

This repeat order from a Fortune 500 client reflects their confidence in our technical capabilities and execution excellence. It further affirms our consistent performance in the FACTS space, especially in Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB)-awarded grid integration projects.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment (QPEEL) offers a range of technology-driven products, comprehensive system solutions, and professional services tailored for the power sector. It is among the few global manufacturers of critical high-voltage equipment for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) networks.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

