Shilpa Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 10.67% to Rs 291.69 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare reported to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 291.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 1151.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1050.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales291.69263.56 11 1151.601050.11 10 OPM %23.9714.05 -20.829.38 - PBDT48.2121.45 125 156.0857.22 173 PBT21.58-4.24 LP 48.21-38.28 LP NP24.50-8.04 LP 31.87-32.53 LP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

