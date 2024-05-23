Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 69.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 8.03% to Rs 256.19 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 69.85% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 256.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.83% to Rs 40.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 1031.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1080.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales256.19278.57 -8 1031.141080.14 -5 OPM %8.468.80 -9.7210.24 - PBDT25.0729.92 -16 123.46135.51 -9 PBT4.8211.31 -57 41.8860.28 -31 NP3.3511.11 -70 40.3546.29 -13

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

