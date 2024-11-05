JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 57.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.99% to Rs 1682.93 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 57.50% to Rs 128.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 1682.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1650.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1682.931650.0415.6624.68227.52424.08145.25340.58128.51302.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News