Bata India consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 837.14 croreNet profit of Bata India rose 52.93% to Rs 51.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 819.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales837.14819.12 2 OPM %20.8622.18 -PBDT159.99168.71 -5 PBT69.7887.00 -20 NP51.9833.99 53
