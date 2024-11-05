Bata India consolidated net profit rises 52.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 837.14 crore

Net profit of Bata India rose 52.93% to Rs 51.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 837.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 819.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.837.14819.1220.8622.18159.99168.7169.7887.0051.9833.99

