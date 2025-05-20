JK Paper drops as Q4 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 76 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

JK Paper fell 1.43% to Rs 349.20 after its consolidated net profit tumbled 72.35% to Rs 76.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 275.64 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations shed 1.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,689.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax tanked 67.01% YoY to Rs 105.04 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rallied 10.41% year on year to Rs 1,609.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 149.58 (up 5.26%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 50.13 crore (up 44.80%) and cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 1,069.85 crore (up 13.48% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from paper and packaging segment declined 1.83% to Rs 1,670.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,701.80 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from others segment tumbled 28.12% to Rs 23.74 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 33.03 crore in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter under review, JK Paper acquired a 60% stake in the equity shares of Radhesham Wellpack (RWPL) on 3rd February 2025.

Additionally, the company acquired 62.14% of the equity shares of Quadragen Vethealth (QVPL) on 25th March 2025. As a result, both RWPL and QVPL have now become subsidiaries of JK Paper.

Commenting on the results, Shri Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & managing director, said, Profits have been significantly impacted due to surge in imports at low prices and high wood cost. Despite adverse market scenario, the company achieved highest ever sale of 8.06 LMT during the year and maintained its leadership position across its product categories.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of JK Paper has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share, amounting to Rs 84.70 crore, on the equity share capital for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

JK Paper is the market leader in Branded Copier Paper in India and amongst the top producers of Coated Paper and Packaging Products in the Country. The company is consistently following a policy of focusing on value added products like Copier, Bond, Security, Coated Papers, Virgin Fiber Packaging Boards, High-end Maplitho, Food Grade Papers, Boards, Corrugated Boxes, Mono Cartons and Labels.

