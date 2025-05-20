Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares

Pfizer Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 May 2025.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 104.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares. The stock increased 0.06% to Rs.980.45. Volumes stood at 2950 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 19971 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock increased 10.86% to Rs.4,949.00. Volumes stood at 624 shares in the last session.

NLC India Ltd notched up volume of 7.25 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67293 shares. The stock rose 4.80% to Rs.247.70. Volumes stood at 1.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35896 shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.850.20. Volumes stood at 22760 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd clocked volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14478 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.468.00. Volumes stood at 5064 shares in the last session.

