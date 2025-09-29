E2E Networks drops on plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore

E2E Networks declined 3.43% to Rs 3,332.40 after the board approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The funds may be raised through public offerings, rights issues, private placements, or qualified institutional placements. The move is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The board also approved an increase in authorised share capital. It will rise from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore. The company will amend its Memorandum of Association to reflect the change.

In addition, the board approved the re-appointment of managing director Tarun Dua and whole-time director Srishti Baweja for a five-year term each. Their new terms will run from 31 January 2026, to 30 January 2031. Shareholder approval will be sought through a postal ballot.