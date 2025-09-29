Larsen & Toubro secures Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility worth USD 700 million

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility (SLTF) worth USD 700 million with Standard Chartered.
The SLTF is tied to specified key performance indicators (KPI) such as the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions and fresh-water withdrawal, and targets that are crucial to L&T's business operations. It is also aligned with the Loan Market Association's Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles, ensuring adherence to market standards for sustainability-linked financing.
The KPIs and targets associated with the SLTF have received a second party opinion from DNV, a global independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. As part of this SLTF structure, performance against the KPIs will be disclosed annually and will be assured by an independent third party, so as to reinforce transparency, accountability and stakeholder confidence.
In June 2025, the company issued India's first listed sustainability-linked Bond, for USD 60 million, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ESG Bond Framework.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
