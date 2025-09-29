Tata Communications to create digital ecosystem for GST Appellate Tribunal

Tata Communications has been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains V for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives.

GSTAT is a dedicated appellate tribunal to adjudicate GST related disputes with principal bench in New Delhi and 31 state benches. This initiative directly supports the Governments vision to reduce legal friction, simplify taxation, and enhance investor confidence.

Tata Communications will deliver a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital fabric of solutions for the GSTAT. The state-of-the-art infrastructure X spanning LAN, WAN, SDWAN, video conferencing, cloud services, and advanced security X will underpin the tribunals operations. The initiative will automate operations, strengthen transparency, and significantly enhance efficiency, by enabling predictive analytics and chatbots, creating a resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem. This integrated infrastructure will empower the tribunal to: h Accelerate and streamline end-to-end operations of GSTAT h Ensure seamless access across all GSTAT benches nationwide h Safeguard tribunals data transfer and ensure operational security h Deliver a simplified and frictionless user experience By modernising how stakeholders will engage with GSTAT, the project will enable the GSTAT to meet their vision and foster greater trust in Indias GST framework.