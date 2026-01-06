Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 1.69%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.69% at 23126.85 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd added 4.38%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd rose 4.01% and Lupin Ltd gained 3.17%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 0.00% over last one year compared to the 10.85% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 1.18% and Nifty Media index is down 1.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.27% to close at 26178.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.44% to close at 85063.34 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News