KEI Industries Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 4/sh

KEI Industries reported 9.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 164.81 crore on 19.80% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,467.3 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax rose 9.27% year on year to Rs 221.19 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Total expenses advanced 20.76% to Rs 2,259.7 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,947.7 crore (up 25.39% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 66.44 crore (down 11.91%), and finance cost was at Rs 18.97 crore (up 23.42% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 254.45 crore in Q3 FY25, registering the growth of 11.24% as compared with Rs 228.72 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin in this quarter has reduced to 10.31% as against 11.11% YoY.

The company's revenue from Cables & Wires was at Rs 2,351.7 crore (up 25.95% YoY), and revenue from Stainless Steel Wire stood at Rs 55.07 crore (up 19.73% YoY) during the quarter.

However, the company's revenue from EPC projects fell 79.86% to Rs 75.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit rose 13.97% to Rs 469.87 crore on 17.67% increase in revenue to Rs 6,807.4 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, and the record date is fixed as 27 January 2025.

Further, the company's board has approved the re-appointment of Rajeev Gupta as executive director (finance) & CFO of the company, with effect from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2030.

KEI Industries is involved in manufacturing low tension, high tension, and extra high voltage cables, along with control and instrumentation and specialty cables, house wires, and stainless steel wires.

Shares of KEI Industries shed 0.76% to currently trade at Rs 4,003.05 on the BSE.

