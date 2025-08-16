Twenty Five South Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.36% to Rs 35.97 crore

Net profit of Twenty Five South Realty reported to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.36% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.9729.6411.26274.939.60-8.728.43-10.098.43-10.09

