Amit Spinning Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.24% to Rs 24.66 crore

Net Loss of Amit Spinning Industries reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.24% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.6620.014.953.851.22-0.26-0.34-0.76-0.34-0.76

