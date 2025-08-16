Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 97.44 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 33.76% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales97.44110.92 -12 OPM %74.6470.43 -PBDT44.6946.50 -4 PBT44.5146.36 -4 NP28.8843.60 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Clix Capital Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

J K Cements approves investment of Rs 4805 cr for greenfield expansion

Vipul Organics Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP

PVR Inox launches 8-screen multiplex at Mahindra Millennium Mall, Bengaluru

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story