Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 33.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 97.44 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 33.76% to Rs 28.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 97.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.44110.9274.6470.4344.6946.5044.5146.3628.8843.60

