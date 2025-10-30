Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

Sharda Cropchem reported an impressive set of numbers for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Consolidated revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to Rs 929.1 crore in Q2 FY26, led by higher contribution from the agrochemical segment. Net profit (PAT) jumped 75% YoY to Rs 74.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross profit rose sharply by 49% YoY to Rs 320.7 crore in Q2 FY26, with gross profit margin expanding by 690 basis points to 34.5%.

EBITDA surged 71% YoY to Rs 138.9 crore in Q2 FY26, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 450 basis points to 15% from 10.5% in Q2 FY25.

Segment wise, the agrochemical segment remained the companys growth engine, with revenue rising 27% YoY to Rs 803 crore, while the non-agro segment contributed Rs 126 crore, down 11% YoY. Product-wise, herbicides led the charge with 20% growth to Rs 433 crore, followed by insecticides, which surged 65% to Rs 219 crore. Fungicides posted a moderate 7% increase to Rs 150 crore.

Regionally, the European market remained the top contributor, growing 15% YoY to Rs 463 crore, followed by NAFTA (North American region), which posted 69% growth to Rs 214 crore. LATAM and RoW regions also recorded double-digit growth of 21% each, with revenues of Rs 71 crore and Rs 55 crore, respectively. Ramprakash Bubna, chairman and MD, said, "In Q2 FY26, we delivered robust revenue growth of 20% YoY to Rs. 929 crore, mainly driven by volumes. NAFTA and Europe remains a key contributors in both volume and value terms. With input costs stabilizing and improving price dynamics, Gross Margins has expanded by 690 basis points to 34.5% and we expect GP Margins to remain in a similar range going ahead. We expect prices to go up going forward. EBITDA has grown by 71% to Rs. ~139 crore with EBITDA Margins at 15.0% (improved by 450 bps on Y-o-Y basis). For FY26, we are on track to maintain healthy EBITDA margins in the range of 15-18%. We remain committed to accelerating product registrations in FY26, supported by a planned capital expenditure of Rs. 450-500 crore. Our strong registration pipeline of 1,068 underscores our resilience and sustained growth focus, positioning us well for the long term."