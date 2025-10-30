Sharda Cropchem Q2 profit surges 75% YoY

Sharda Cropchem reported an impressive set of numbers for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.Consolidated revenue jumped 20% year-on-year to Rs 929.1 crore in Q2 FY26, led by higher contribution from the agrochemical segment. Net profit (PAT) jumped 75% YoY to Rs 74.4 crore in Q2 FY26.
Gross profit rose sharply by 49% YoY to Rs 320.7 crore in Q2 FY26, with gross profit margin expanding by 690 basis points to 34.5%.
EBITDA surged 71% YoY to Rs 138.9 crore in Q2 FY26, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 450 basis points to 15% from 10.5% in Q2 FY25.
Segment wise, the agrochemical segment remained the companys growth engine, with revenue rising 27% YoY to Rs 803 crore, while the non-agro segment contributed Rs 126 crore, down 11% YoY. Product-wise, herbicides led the charge with 20% growth to Rs 433 crore, followed by insecticides, which surged 65% to Rs 219 crore. Fungicides posted a moderate 7% increase to Rs 150 crore.
Regionally, the European market remained the top contributor, growing 15% YoY to Rs 463 crore, followed by NAFTA (North American region), which posted 69% growth to Rs 214 crore. LATAM and RoW regions also recorded double-digit growth of 21% each, with revenues of Rs 71 crore and Rs 55 crore, respectively.
Ramprakash Bubna, chairman and MD, said, "In Q2 FY26, we delivered robust revenue growth of 20% YoY to Rs. 929 crore, mainly driven by volumes. NAFTA and Europe remains a key contributors in both volume and value terms. With input costs stabilizing and improving price dynamics, Gross Margins has expanded by 690 basis points to 34.5% and we expect GP Margins to remain in a similar range going ahead. We expect prices to go up going forward. EBITDA has grown by 71% to Rs. ~139 crore with EBITDA Margins at 15.0% (improved by 450 bps on Y-o-Y basis). For FY26, we are on track to maintain healthy EBITDA margins in the range of 15-18%. We remain committed to accelerating product registrations in FY26, supported by a planned capital expenditure of Rs. 450-500 crore. Our strong registration pipeline of 1,068 underscores our resilience and sustained growth focus, positioning us well for the long term."
Sharda Cropchem is engaged in the marketing and distribution of agrochemical formulations and generic active ingredients in fungicide, herbicide and insecticide segments globally.
The stock slumped 7.53% to Rs 881.85 as investors booked profits after the stock's sharp uptrend over the past week. The counter had surged 18.74% in the last seven sessions, outpacing broader market gains.
