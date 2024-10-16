JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 163.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 36.21% to Rs 297.54 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 163.02% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.21% to Rs 297.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales297.54218.44 36 OPM %44.1232.20 -PBDT52.3823.70 121 PBT44.1816.38 170 NP34.3513.06 163

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

