JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 163.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.21% to Rs 297.54 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services Pvt rose 163.02% to Rs 34.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.21% to Rs 297.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 218.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.297.54218.4444.1232.2052.3823.7044.1816.3834.3513.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp