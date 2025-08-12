JMG Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net Loss of JMG Corporation reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2200.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.230.01-147.83-1800.00-0.36-0.19-0.36-0.19-0.36-0.19

