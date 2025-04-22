JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 43.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.38% to Rs 6.11 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 43.48% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 98.38% to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.59% to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 129.49% to Rs 17.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.113.0817.127.4663.9969.4865.8365.553.401.839.704.043.331.659.463.860.660.465.172.14

