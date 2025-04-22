SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 597.56 crore

Net profit of SBI Cap Securities declined 4.25% to Rs 130.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 597.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 554.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.03% to Rs 592.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 452.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 2239.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1705.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

