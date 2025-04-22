HUL gains on acquiring 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for Rs 2,706 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 1.41% to Rs 2,383.10 after the FMCG major announced the completion of its acquisition of a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science, the parent company of the skincare brand Minimalist, for Rs 2,706.44 crore.

The deal was executed through a combination of primary infusion and secondary share purchase, it added. The acquisition follows the terms outlined in the share purchase and subscription agreement (SPSA).

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and food & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

The companys standalone net profit was at Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 2,519 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

