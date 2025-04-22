Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HUL gains on acquiring 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for Rs 2,706 crore

HUL gains on acquiring 90.5% stake in Uprising Science for Rs 2,706 crore

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 1.41% to Rs 2,383.10 after the FMCG major announced the completion of its acquisition of a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science, the parent company of the skincare brand Minimalist, for Rs 2,706.44 crore.

The deal was executed through a combination of primary infusion and secondary share purchase, it added. The acquisition follows the terms outlined in the share purchase and subscription agreement (SPSA).

Hindustan Unilever is in the FMCG business, comprising primarily of home care, beauty & personal care, and food & refreshment segments. The company has manufacturing facilities across the country and sells primarily in India.

The companys standalone net profit was at Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 2,519 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra Logistics climbs as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr

Tata Consultancy Services partners with ICICI Securities

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story