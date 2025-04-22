Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.45%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2804.2, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% gain in NIFTY and a 0.22% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2804.2, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24178.45. The Sensex is at 79611.79, up 0.26%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21826, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2795, up 1.3% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 35.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% gain in NIFTY and a 0.22% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

