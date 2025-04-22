Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS inks agreement with ICICI Securities for upgrading its retail trading platform

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services said that it has entered into an agreement with ICICI Securities for modernizing the latter's industry leading retail trading and brokerage platform.

Through this collaboration, TCS aims to deliver a scalable, high performance trading solution for ICICI Securities customers, driving innovation in Indias capital markets.

As part of this initiative, TCS will deploy the trading solution of TCS BaNCS. The solution would help ICICI Securities to improve the agility of its platform.

This collaboration will also enhance ICICI Securities key brokerage functions including order management, connectivity to major exchanges like BSE, NSE, and MCX, online risk management, clearing and settlement, corporate actions, customer management, and contracting.

R Vivekanand, president, BFSI products & platforms, TCS said: This partnership with a market leader further extends TCS' leadership in the capital markets industry and validates our commitment to delivering best-in-class trading solutions.

By transforming ICICI Securities brokerage platform, we are not only enhancing its current capabilities but also future proofing it with cloud readiness, and advanced scalability. This initiative will ensure seamless integration with leading exchanges and facilitate a more agile and robust trading ecosystem in one of the worlds fastest growing markets.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported a 1.26% decline in net profit to Rs 12,224 crore while revenue from operations rose 0.79% to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.27% to currently trade at Rs 3312.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

