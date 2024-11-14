Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 78.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 176.50 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 78.07% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 176.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.176.50133.4113.137.7214.166.406.413.384.792.69

