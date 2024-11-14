Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 78.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 32.30% to Rs 176.50 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 78.07% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.30% to Rs 176.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales176.50133.41 32 OPM %13.137.72 -PBDT14.166.40 121 PBT6.413.38 90 NP4.792.69 78

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

