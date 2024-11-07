Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.74% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 76.74% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.760.43-1.32-13.950.150.160.150.160.190.15

