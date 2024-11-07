Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Sales rise 76.74% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Hind Commerce rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 76.74% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.43 77 OPM %-1.32-13.95 -PBDT0.150.16 -6 PBT0.150.16 -6 NP0.190.15 27

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

