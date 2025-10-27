Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 7.01% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.2422.56 -6 OPM %86.1187.77 -PBDT18.6117.78 5 PBT12.6811.85 7 NP9.478.85 7

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

