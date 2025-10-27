Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 7.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore

Net profit of Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt rose 7.01% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 21.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.2422.5686.1187.7718.6117.7812.6811.859.478.85

