John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr cold rolling mill order

John Cockerill India announced that it has received an order worth approximately Rs 50 crore from Godawari Power and Ispat for the engineering, design, manufacture, and supply of a 6HI Cold Rolling Mill.

The mill will be installed at Godawari Powers Tilda facility in Chhattisgarh, with execution scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

As part of the contract, John Cockerill India will supply all critical components for the Cold Rolling Mill and will also oversee the erection and commissioning of the mill to meet the contractual performance guarantees.

The company clarified in a regulatory filing that its promoters, promoter group, and related entities have no interest in the awarding entity. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.