Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara set to launch globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite

Nazara set to launch globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nazara Technologies announced the upcoming launch of globally acclaimed PC title Bodycam in Fortnite. This marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island, introducing its hyper-realistic tactical gameplay to a massive new audience.

Originally celebrated for its photorealistic graphics and immersive combat mechanics on PC, Bodycam has built a passionate fanbase among FPS enthusiasts. With this launch, Nazara is bringing Bodycam to Fortnite using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) - reimagined with high-fidelity visuals, optimized performance, and the limitless sandbox possibilities.

"This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in Fortnite said Nitish Mittersain, CEO, Nazara Technologies. Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go to hub where creators, brands, and gamers converge. We are proud to bring a premium PC franchise like Bodycam to the Fortnite ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio - the original creators of Bodycam - the island in Fortnite blends high stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimized for Fortnite's global player base across console, PC, and mobile.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 24,750 mark; Auto shares jumps for 4th day

Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mkt advance

Aegis Logistics to invest Rs 100 crore for capacity expansion at Mumbai port

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story