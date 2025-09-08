Euro speculative net longs edge lower

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market edged lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 119592 contracts in the data reported through September 02, 2025, but stayed near a one and half year high. This was a weekly decline of 3447 net long contracts.

