Nifty September futures trade at premium

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 24,900.80, a premium of 127.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,773.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 32.15 points or 0.13% to 24,773.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.53% to 10.84.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.