John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 173.37 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 21.53% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 173.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales173.37163.64 6 OPM %59.9857.26 -PBDT49.6540.52 23 PBT48.0239.50 22 NP35.6829.36 22

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

