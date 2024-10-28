John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 21.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 173.37 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 21.53% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 173.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.173.37163.6459.9857.2649.6540.5248.0239.5035.6829.36

