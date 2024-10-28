Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 11.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 607.88 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 11.23% to Rs 68.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 607.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.607.88585.9114.6114.99104.5494.2690.5880.5668.1761.29

