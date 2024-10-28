Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 11.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 607.88 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 11.23% to Rs 68.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 607.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 585.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales607.88585.91 4 OPM %14.6114.99 -PBDT104.5494.26 11 PBT90.5880.56 12 NP68.1761.29 11
