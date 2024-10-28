Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 59.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 302.48 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 59.97% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 302.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 239.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales302.48239.29 26 OPM %70.8668.05 -PBDT114.2473.88 55 PBT110.3970.62 56 NP84.1652.61 60

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

