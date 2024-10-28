SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 59.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.41% to Rs 302.48 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 59.97% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.41% to Rs 302.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 239.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.302.48239.2970.8668.05114.2473.88110.3970.6284.1652.61

