Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 402.66 crore

Net Loss of Creamline Dairy Products reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 402.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 390.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales402.66390.08 3 OPM %3.722.99 -PBDT13.736.72 104 PBT4.65-2.21 LP NP-2.72-2.21 -23

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

