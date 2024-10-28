Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the September 2024 quarter

M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 390.76 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 9.99% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 390.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 388.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales390.76388.37 1 OPM %19.6919.19 -PBDT67.9569.88 -3 PBT44.9249.12 -9 NP31.9135.45 -10

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

