M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 390.76 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 9.99% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 390.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 388.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.390.76388.3719.6919.1967.9569.8844.9249.1231.9135.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News